Clerkenwell murder probe after woman, 19, found dead
A murder investigation has begun after a teenage woman was found dead in central London.
The woman, believed to be aged 19, was found with serious injuries at a residential property in Sebastian Street, Clerkenwell, at about 05:10 GMT on Saturday.
She was later pronounced dead at the scene, the Met Police said.
The force said no arrests had been made and it is trying to identify her next of kin.
A police presence remains at the scene.
