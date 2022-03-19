Ilford murder: Arrests after man fatally stabbed

Police were called after reports of a man stabbed at a property in Springfield Drive, Ilford

Two males have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was fatally stabbed in east London.

Police received reports of a stabbed man, believed to be in his 30s, at a residential address in Springfield Drive, Ilford, at about 01:25 GMT on Saturday. He died at the scene.

The two arrested males - whose ages have not been disclosed - remain in custody, Met Police said.

A post-mortem examination has been scheduled.

