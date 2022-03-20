Clerkenwell: Police search for man after murder of student, 19
- Published
Police have released the name of a man they want to speak to in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old female student in central London.
A woman was found with serious neck injuries at student accommodation in Sebastian Street, Clerkenwell.
Police and medics were called to Arbour House at about 05:10 GMT on Saturday, but she died at the scene.
Detectives want to speak with Maher Maaroufe, 22, who they believe was in a relationship with the victim.
The Metropolitan Police said early indications so far suggest the victim was with Mr Maaroufe on Friday evening.
Detectives said Mr Maaroufe has links across London and is also known to travel to Cambridgeshire.
Anyone who sees him should not approach him, but should call 999 immediately, police said.
The victim is believed to have been a student at City, University of London.
Her next of kin have been informed, police said.
Ch Insp Adam Instone, of the Met Police, said he understood that the student community and local people would be concerned.
"I share their sadness and their concerns. And I can assure them that a thorough homicide investigation is under way, led by skilled and experienced detectives who will work tirelessly to identify and arrest whoever is responsible."
Officers, including forensic specialists, remain at the scene and there will be additional police in the area, Ch Insp Instone said.