Teenage girl on e-scooter dies in crash with van in east London
- Published
A teenage girl riding an e-scooter has died following a crash with a van in east London.
The rider, who police believe was 14 years old, was in collision with the vehicle on Green Street, in East Ham. She was treated by paramedics but died at the scene, at about 13:30 GMT.
Detectives said the driver of the van was with police but he had not been arrested.
The girl's next of kin have been informed, the Met added.
Road closures are in place.
The use of privately-owned e-scooters is banned on public roads in the UK, although a rental scheme was introduced in some parts of London in June 2021 as part of government-backed trials across England.
Recent government figures, from January 2021 to June 2021, showed more than half of the 931 e-scooter crashes in the UK last year were in London.
The Met Police also seized more than 3,600 privately owned e-scooters during 2021.