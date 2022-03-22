Mirko Naramcic: Richmond murder victim named as five arrested
- Published
A man stabbed to death in Richmond, south-west London, has been named by police.
Mirko Naramcic, 31, from Twickenham, took himself to hospital after he was stabbed in the area of Maguire Drive on 17 March at about 23:20 GMT.
Despite efforts from medical staff, Mr Naramcic died from his injuries in hospital.
Police said a number of people have been arrested in connection with the murder investigation.
An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday and remains in custody, the Met said.
Four others - a 17-year-old girl, a 52-year-old woman and two men aged 19 and 20 - were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
All have been released on bail.
Det Ch Insp Geoff Grogan urged people with information, videos or images to come forward.
"We have made significant progress with our investigation," he said. "But we believe there are other witnesses to the incident who have still not spoken to us.
"Mirko's family are understandably heartbroken at their loss and we are using all of the resources at our disposal to get them the answers they need."