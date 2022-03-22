Ilford stabbing: Victim named in murder case as Imran Isat

Isat family
A post mortem found Mr Isat died from shock caused by blood loss

A man who was stabbed to death in east London has been named by police as 30-year-old Imran Isat.

Detectives have issued another appeal for information after two males who were initially arrested were released without further action.

Mr Isat was attacked and died in the early hours of 19 March at an address in Springfield Drive in Ilford.

The Met is urging potential witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.

Google
Police were called to a property in Springfield Drive, Ilford

Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics