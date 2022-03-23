Fears grow for Wembley boy, 14, missing since weekend
Police are increasingly concerned about a boy, 14, from north-west London who has been missing since Sunday.
Officers said the disappearance is "completely out of character" for Rashid Elsafi-Bakkr, who was last seen at his home in the Wembley area of Brent at about 22:00 GMT on 20 March.
He was reported missing the following day.
He has not contacted his family or attended school since then, which is said to be "very unlike" the teenager.
Det Insp Wendy Bassett from the Met's public protection team appealed for information and told Rashid he was not in trouble.
She said: "We, like your family, just want to know that you are safe."
Anyone who sees Rashid or has any information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the police.
