Admiral Nelson: Room where officer's body lay reopens to public
- Published
A room at Greenwich's Old Royal Naval College where Admiral Nelson's body was taken after his death at the Battle of Trafalgar has reopened to the public.
The Nelson Room has undergone a year-long restoration project to conserve its architecture, stonework and marble.
A new audio visual experience at the London venue will also tell the story of how Nelson lay in state at the site.
Curators said they wanted to bring the tale back to life and give it a "sense of place".
Nelson's body was brought by his naval colleagues to the Royal Hospital for Seamen, now the Old Royal Naval College, in 1805, after he led them to victory at Trafalgar.
Head of collections at the attraction, Claire Kirk, said the room was a significant part of Greenwich's maritime history.
"It was a records room at the time for Greenwich Hospital and they made room and they put his body here for 11 days while they were setting up the Painted Hall next door for the lying in state."
The new visitor experience explores how his body was preserved in brandy on the five-week journey from Spain, and the public reaction to his death.
Regarded as a national hero, thousands of people descended on Greenwich to pay their respects.
"The country was distraught," said Ms Kirk. "There was a huge outpouring of grief.
"The funeral had thousands of people lining the route. It was very sombre. The whole country was grieving for their hero."
Part of the renovation work has included installing a lift and providing wheelchair access for the first time, while new benches have also been added.
Multimedia guides will tell the story of the room's history, artworks and the conservation project.
Later this year, a bronze statue by Antony Dufort will be installed to commemorate the sailors who fought at the Battle Of Trafalgar.
Ms Kirk added that she hopes the "reinterpreted" room will help visitors understand more about the area's maritime history.
"I'd like people, once they see this room, to realise the connection with Nelson and Greenwich, and our part in the story," she said.
