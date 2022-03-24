Croydon tram crash: Prosecutions launched by rail regulator
The driver of the Croydon tram which crashed killing seven people is being prosecuted by the railway watchdog.
Transport for London (TfL) and the operator, Tram Operations Limited, are also facing action for breaches of health and safety law, the Office for Road and Rail (ORR) said.
Alfred Dorris was the driving the tram when it overturned in November 2016.
The crash was ruled accidental by an inquest jury and TfL paid compensation to victims' families.
The tram was travelling more than three times faster than a speed limit when it tipped over and spun off the tracks near Sandilands tram stop in south London.
The crash resulted in the deaths of Dane Chinnery, 19, Philip Logan, 52, Philip Seary, 57, Dorota Rynkiewicz, 35, and Robert Huxley, 63, all from New Addington, and Mark Smith, 35, and Donald Collett, 62, from Croydon.
ORR's Chief Inspector of Railways Ian Prosser CBE said: "Following a detailed and thorough investigation, we've taken the decision to prosecute TfL, Tram Operations Limited and driver Alfred Dorris for what we believe to be health and safety failings.
"We've made a fair, independent and objective assessment about what happened, and it is now for the court to consider if any health and safety law has been breached."
A hearing will take place in due course at Croydon Magistrates' Court.
