Olympic Park: London Aquatics Centre remains closed after gas leak
The London Aquatics Centre remains closed following a chlorine gas leak.
About 200 people were evacuated from the venue at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, east London, following the incident on Wednesday morning.
Nearly 50 people were treated in hospital with breathing problems.
The London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) has confirmed the park has since been reopened but the former Olympic venue remains shut.
The London Aquatics Centre was used for swimming, diving and synchronised swimming during London Olympics in 2012 and it opened to the public two years later.
The London Fire Brigade said the gas leak had been caused by a chemical reaction, causing a "high quantity of chlorine gas" to be released.
Ambulances took those affected to nearby hospitals after the leak.
A spokesperson for Barts Health NHS Trust said: "We are treating patients at Newham Hospital and The Royal London Hospital who were evacuated from the Queen Elizabeth Park Aquatics Centre following an incident."
Homerton Hospital in east London said it had admitted 13 adults and five children with respiratory problems. Two people were kept in overnight.
The local area includes thousands of homes, including several high-rise developments and the Westfield Shopping Centre.
Local residents have been concerned following Wednesday's incident, including Usman Hussain, who lives in the 28th floor of a nearby block with his baby.
He told BBC London: "It's quite scary and we are quite concerned."
The LLDC, who acts as the planning authority within the park, said: "Following the incident at the London Aquatics Centre yesterday, the police cordon around the venue has now been lifted.
"Our thoughts are with those affected and our thanks go to the emergency services for their prompt action.
"The venue remains closed and we will work with our partners to ensure that we can re-open it as soon as it is safe to do so and Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park is open as usual."
The London Fire Brigade had said "positive pressure ventilation fans" had been used to disperse chlorine gas into the atmosphere.
Those nearby were asked to close their windows but it was stressed those in the local area should not be worried.
The centre is operated by Greenwich Leisure Limited (GLL), who said: "We are working to support all those affected.
"We are awaiting guidance from the facilities management company, LLDC and the emergency services on when the centre will be able to reopen."
