Sabita Thanwani: Man charged with student's murder appears at Old Bailey
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of 19-year-old student at her central London student accommodation.
Sabita Thanwani died from sharp force trauma wounds to her neck during an attack in her room in Sebastian Street, Clerkenwell on 19 March.
Maher Maaroufe, 22, of no fixed abode, is also accused of head-butting an officer during his arrest a day later.
Mr Maaroufe spoke only to confirm his name at the Old Bailey on Thursday.
He is believed to have been in a relationship with Ms Thanwani.
Officers found Mr Maaroufe sleeping under a tarpaulin in a garden shed following a police appeal.
Judge Lucraft set a plea hearing for 30 June and remanded him into custody.
Ms Thanwani was studying psychology at City, University of London, which is near to the student accommodation where she died.
