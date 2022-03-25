Covid-19: NHS worker was 'suitably' protected before death
- Published
One of the first NHS workers to die from Covid-19 was "appropriately" protected, a coroner has concluded.
Mark Woolcock, 59, of Stratford, had complained about working without proper protection before his death on 20 April 2020, the inquest heard.
His role involved discharging patients home from Newham University Hospital.
On Friday, the assistant coroner for London East concluded "systems" had been in place to ensure Mr Woolcock did not interact with Covid-19 patients.
Ian Wade QC said: "I am satisfied there was a suitable system in place to protect Mark."
He accepted that while it was possible Mr Woolcock could have contracted Covid from a patient he transported, it was not due to "the absence of or an inadequacy of a system in place".
The coroner concluded it was unclear how he caught the virus.
Mr Woolcock's daughter, Tania Woolcock, told the BBC she was "very disappointed with the conclusion".
She said: "It's not given us anything to console with, if anything we've left today with more questions.
"I have heard over the course of this inquest there's been no due respect and consideration for someone that was so devoted to the NHS.
"To have it confirmed that all my dad would have had was gloves in 2020 in a pandemic is just appalling."
Ms Woolcock previously told the inquest her dad had complained about working with Covid patients without any protection.
Her father had felt "frustration" about Covid and non-Covid patients mixing at the hospital, she told the court.
'Struggling to breathe'
Cara Guthrie, representing Barts Health NHS Trust which runs the hospital, argued that Mr Woolcock first developed symptoms around 23 March.
Ms Guthrie suggested his shift the evening before was "unlikely to be a probable cause of infection".
She went on: "There wasn't a great deal known about the virus at that time, droplet transmission and aerosol transmission was not yet known.
"Furthermore there was a national shortage of PPE which meant it was restricted in circumstances in which it was really needed."
Mr Woolcock developed cold-like symptoms but within days had also developed aggressive hiccups, a temperature, cold sweats, and a loss of taste and smell. By 3 April he was struggling to breathe, the inquest was told.
His daughter called 999 and he was admitted to the same hospital where he worked.
She was told by a consultant his lungs were "full of" Covid and he had a high viral load.
After his death at the hospital, staff gave Mr Woolcock a guard of honour and clapped as his coffin passed, while two ambulances escorted him to his final resting place.