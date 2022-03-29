Hospitality crisis: Job vacancies force West End restaurants to close
By Jay Gardner
BBC London
- Published
The hospitality sector was one of the hardest hit industries by the pandemic, but even with restrictions being lifted, some restaurants in London are still being forced to close.
Venues have said they are struggling to recruit enough staff to deal with post-pandemic demand, with vacancies in pubs and restaurant at an all-time high since records began.
One of these affected is Mauro Sanna, the owner of Olivo, a chain of Sardinian restaurants in Westminster.
Like others in the area, he saw a surge in demand after the easing of Covid restrictions, yet Mr Sanna said he was having to close his restaurants due to staff shortages.
"Normally my restaurants are open seven-days-a-week," he said speaking from one of his restaurants in Belgravia.
"But at the moment, two of my restaurants are shut for two days to give staff a rest."
Despite the resurgence in demand following the easing of restrictions, Mr Sanna said he's found himself in a difficult situation, unable to fill positions.
"Believe it or not, we are full blown and busy - and it's great," he said.
"But, I'd much prefer to have less money and have more staff. Because with less staff, I have a lot of hassle and stress."
A new £1m scheme, funded by Westminster City Council, has been set up to try and fill jobs in the hospitality sector.
The New West End Company and the Knightsbridge Partnership - which represent about 900 businesses in London - aim to recruit 2,200 employees over the next two years, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
'A perfect storm'
Paul Barnes from the New West End Company said a combination of the pandemic and Brexit has caused the crisis, with a lack of EU applicants filling vacancies in the area.
"The accommodation and food sector was particularly hard-hit by the pandemic," he said.
"A number of those from the EU who went home during lockdown now can't comeback because of Brexit - it's a perfect storm."
"Many people in central London were from EU member states," Mr Barnes added.
"They had a career they wanted to do but can't now free movement has gone. Others who were working here are gone."
He said a removal of working restrictions for those from EU member countries would help to fill jobs and aid the recovery of the industry.
He also cited the cost of living crisis as another factor behind the West End's hiring struggles.
"The industry is not the highest paid. It is anti-social hours and it is expensive to live in central London.
"Prices are up and the cost of living up, it makes working there no longer attractive."
'Desperation'
Mr Sanna said he was grateful for the support businesses received during the pandemic, but felt more needed to be done to solve the current recruitment crisis.
"I don't understand what the government is doing about it, they close a blind-eye," he explained.
"We need to employ people, and there are no people out there, we increase salaries and we still cannot find staff.
"It's nothing to do with pay, it's just impossible to find staff - there's desperation everywhere."
The restaurant owner said the loss of EU applicants magnified the issue. The chain employs around 100 people, many of whom are Italian.
"The problem that we have now, there's no recycle. It's because they [EU workers] cannot come," Mr Sanna said.
"Covid is one thing," he added. "I believe with Covid, you can roll up your sleeves, do some work, and motivate your staff.
"But with Brexit, I'm completely screwed."
The Department for Workplace and Pensions said they have created schemes to help fill vacancies in the sector.
A spokesperson said: "With restrictions lifted its great to see the West End up and running again, and our multi-billion Plan for Jobs has already helped tens of thousands to seize opportunities in the hospitality industry".
"As part of the Government's Hospitality Strategy, and our effort to get 500,000 jobseekers into roles, we're working with UKHospitality, and leading employers to better promote jobs in the sector and fill vacancies faster."
