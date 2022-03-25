Police renew appeal for Wembley boy, 14, missing since weekend
- Published
Police have made a renewed appeal to find a 14-year-old boy from north-west London who has been missing since Sunday.
Officers said the disappearance of Rashid Elsafi-Bakkr, who was last seen at his home in the Wembley area of Brent on 20 March, was "completely out of character".
Rashid was reported missing on Monday.
He has not contacted his family or attended school since then, which is said to be "very unlike" the teenager.
It was originally thought that Rashid had gone to school on Monday but it has now been confirmed he did not.
Det Ch Insp Tony Bellis said: "As time passes our concern for Rashid is growing. He's a young man, only 14, and while our work to establish all the facts continues, there appears to be no clear reason at this time for his going missing.
"It's completely out of character for him and nothing like this has ever happened before. We're doing all we can to support Rashid's family, who are desperate for him to come home, and we need the public's support.
"We're still building up a picture of Rashid's life and want to hear from any of his friends and associates who have any information that they think could be useful."
Anyone who sees Rashid or has any information regarding his whereabouts has been urged to call police.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk