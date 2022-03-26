South London bus drivers to stage 48-hour strike over pay
Bus drivers will stage a 48-hour strike in a dispute about pay.
Member of Unite working for Arriva at depots in south London will walk out on Monday. The drivers operate routes across south and central London.
The union said workers were initially offered a below inflation pay deal of 1.5% and an improved offer was rejected.
An Arriva London Bus spokeswoman said it was "disappointing" the strike was going ahead.
She said the pay offer that was put forward "fully met Unite's stated aspirations".
'Taken for granted'
The bus company said the strike would take place from 03:00 BST on Monday at its Croydon, Norwood and Thornton Heath garages.
John Murphy, regional officer at Unite, said the strike would "inevitably cause disruption".
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Arriva's bus drivers are fed up with being taken for granted.
"This is a profitable business that can well afford fair wages, it needs to get real on the pay offer to our members."
The Arriva London Bus spokeswoman said: "There will be no winners from a strike which would hit customers and the communities who need to be able to rely on public transport at a time when London is recovering from the pandemic.
"We urge Unite to return to discussions so that a way forward can be found."
