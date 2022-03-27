Bethnal Green: Murder arrest over stabbed mother-of-two
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a mother-of-two was stabbed to death in east London while her children were at school.
She has been named as Yasmin Begum, 40, from Globe Road in Bethnal Green.
A post-mortem examination found the cause of death was multiple sharp force injuries.
A 40-year-old man was detained in Stratford, east London, on Sunday and remains in police custody, Met Police said.
School staff raised the alarm on Friday when Ms Begum did not arrive to collect her children after class, the force added.
Officers went to her home where she was found with stab injuries and pronounced dead at the scene.
Det Ch Insp Laurence Smith said his thoughts were "with Yasmin's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time".
He added: "I want to reassure them that we are working around the clock to get them the answers they deserve."
The force appealed for anyone with information to contact officers.
