Bethnal Green: Man charged with murder of stabbed mother-of-two Yasmin Begum
- Published
A man has been charged with the murder of a mother-of-two stabbed to death in east London while her children were at school.
Yasmin Begum, 40, from Bethnal Green, was found with stab injuries on Thursday afternoon. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Quyum Miah, 40, from Homerton, was also charged with burglary and two counts of fraud by false representation.
He is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court later.
A post-mortem examination found the cause of death was multiple sharp force injuries.
School staff raised the alarm on Friday when Ms Begum did not arrive to collect her children after class, police said.
