South Croydon house fire: Man pronounced dead at scene
A man has died in a house fire in south London, London Fire Brigade (LFB) says.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the blaze on Sandpiper Road in south Croydon at about 23:20 GMT on Friday.
The blaze on the ground floor of a semi-detached house was tackled by four fire engines and 25 firefighters.
The cause of the blaze is being investigated by the LFB and the Met Police, but at this stage is not being treated as suspicious.
A Met spokesperson said officers are trying to trace the man's next of kin.
