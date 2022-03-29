Met police officer sentenced for headbutting bar worker
A Met Police officer who headbutted a bar worker in a row over Covid-19 rules has been given a suspended jail term.
PC Luke Wilson assaulted the waiter during a night out in July when the victim accused him of breaching restrictions, a court heard.
Passing sentence, a judge said anyone who'd seen CCTV footage of the attack would have been "shocked".
Wilson, of Gravensend, Kent, was also ordered to do 80 hours of community service and pay £200 to the victim.
He was previously found guilty of assaulting Johnny White while out drinking with fellow police officers at a branch of the Be At One bar in the City of London on 2 July 2021.
At the time, Covid-19 restrictions on indoor gatherings were in place.
Westminster Magistrates' Court heard that Wilson, based in Lewisham, was breaking the rules, as he and other members of the group moved between tables around the venue.
PC Wilson, 28, told Mr White he was a police officer and headbutted him when he was challenged, the judge heard.
On Tuesday, District Judge Briony Clarke passed a sentence of 10 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months.
He was also ordered to pay costs of around £1,000.
'Moment of madness'
Wilson's defence barrister told the court the attack was "out of character" and a "moment of madness".
Wilson still claimed he was innocent, but regretted breaking lockdown rules, the court heard.
The Metropolitan Police said Wilson had been given restricted duties since his conviction and would soon face misconduct proceedings.
Ch Supt Trevor Lawry, in charge of policing for Lewisham, Bexley and Greenwich, said: "Whether on or off duty, police officers are expected to uphold the high standards we expect as an organisation.
"However, PC Wilson's behaviour fell far below this and it is right that following a police investigation he has had to face up to his actions in court."