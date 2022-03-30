Poplar substation fire: Nearly 3,000 homes still without power
Thousands are still without power in east London after a fire at an electricity substation in Poplar.
Engineering teams worked through the night at the site on Castor Lane, with 2,700 homes in E1 and E14 still affected.
Firefighters were called to a blaze just before 13:00 GMT yesterday and 28,000 households were initially cut off.
There was also major traffic disruption, and the DLR was suspended.
A UK Power Networks spokesperson said they had been working closely with the London Fire Brigade (LFB) to secure safe access and fix damaged equipment.
They said: "The incident initially affected approximately 28,000 properties and we were able to restore most customers remotely.
"Work to restore supplies to the remaining 2,700 customers will continue overnight and into the morning.
"Our customer services team is offering additional support and teams are on site to help customers in vulnerable circumstances."
The latest estimate is for power to be restored to remaining homes by about 11:30 GMT.
An LFB spokesman said the cause of the fire was still unknown.
