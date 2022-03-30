Nusayba Umar: Man who murdered new girlfriend's baby jailed
A man has been jailed for life with a minimum 20-year term for murdering his new girlfriend's 16-month-old daughter.
Kamran Haider, 39, caused Nusayba Umar catastrophic brain injuries in 2019. She died in hospital four days later.
Haider, from Ilford, east London, had a history of violence against former girlfriends and their children.
The unlicensed dog breeder, who met mother Asiyah Amazir on a dating site five weeks before the murder, failed to attend the Old Bailey for sentencing.
Haider had denied being responsible for Nusayba's injuries but jurors found him guilty of murder and a second count of child cruelty at the same court on Monday.
In his absence during sentencing, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb jailed him for life for the murder and also sentenced him to 18 months for cruelty, to run concurrently.
Jurors heard Haider had a history of violence, attacking a former girlfriend and abusing her children to "teach them a lesson".
The court was told how Ms Amazir, from Newham, east London, moved in to Haider's house to help with his dog breeding business.
At first, she had no real concerns about Haider's behaviour - although he could be "snappy" and "verbally aggressive".
But a fortnight before the fatal attack, Nusayba suffered a separate head injury while in the care of Haider.
He went on to become increasingly threatening towards both mother and child, the court heard.
Violent shaking
On the day of the deadly attack, Ms Amazir said she heard Nusayba crying. Haider then said "shut up, Nusayba" before a slapping sound was heard.
She heard Nusayba "yelp" in response, jurors were told. The toddler had no external injuries but soon had a seizure, and Ms Amazir took her unwell daughter from Haider's house and called 999 while waiting at a bus stop.
Mrs Amazir originally told paramedics daughter had fallen ill on a bus. Nusayba, who weighed just 17lb, was taken to hospital and died four days later.
An investigation found Nusayba's death was caused by "violent shaking" and impact.
In a victim impact statement, Mrs Amazir said: "I will never forget the events that led to Nusayba's death for as long as I live.
"I vividly remember the things she suffered and that noise she made on the last day of her life will haunt me forever.
"I will never get to see her grow up, hear her first full sentence, see her first day at school, her first tooth loss, her first proper tantrum and all of the other beautiful milestones that a mother witnesses throughout her children's lives."
