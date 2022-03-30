Rashid Elsafi-Bakkar: Police release last known images of missing boy
Detectives have released the last known images of a boy who went missing from his home in north-west London more than a week ago.
Rashid Elsafi-Bakkar, 14, was last seen at home in Brent shortly after 22:00 BST on 20 March.
In CCTV footage showing his last known movements, Rashid is seen walking along Mount Pleasant towards Ealing Road.
"We are extremely concerned for Rashid's welfare," a Met Police spokesman said.
Det Supt Pete Wallis, one of the senior investigating officers, said: "While our work to establish all the facts is ongoing, there is still no clear reason for his going missing.
"This young man is missing, his family are distraught, and we need the community to help us find him."
The Year 9 pupil has not contacted his family or attended school since he was last seen at home. He was reported missing the following day.
Specialist officers are supporting Rashid's family, while police have emphasised that the boy "is not in any trouble at all".
The head of Rashid's school previously said he had excellent attendance, worked hard and his disappearance was "out of character".
Who to contact
- Anyone who may have seen Rashid or has any information about where he might be is being urged to call 999, quoting 22MIS009512
- Or call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or go to Crimestoppers-org.uk
The footage released by police shows Rashid walking with a rucksack near his home address in Beresford Avenue, Wembley, in the direction of Alperton at about 21:45 on 20 March.
He is next seen walking on Sunleigh Road at about 22:10.
CCTV then captures Rashid on Mount Pleasant going towards Ealing Road at about 22:15. The Met said it was the last sighting that officers currently have.
Det Supt Wallis added: "The distinctive blue trainers we have shown today will be recognisable to people. If they jog your memory and you think you have seen someone matching Rashid's description, you must contact us."
