David and Victoria Beckham's London mansion burgled
- Published
David and Victoria Beckham's west London mansion has been burgled with "thousands of pounds" worth of items taken.
Their Kensington home was broken into while the couple were inside the property with their 10-year-old daughter, The Sun reported.
The Met confirmed a burglary had been reported in the W11 area between 20:30 and 23:30 GMT on 28 February.
It said a number of items were reported stolen and no arrests had been made.
The burglary is thought to have occurred late in the evening with items reportedly taken including designer and electric goods.
Police added inquiries into the burglary were continuing.
Beckham, who won 115 England caps, retired from football in 2013 but has since become an owner of Major League Soccer club Inter Miami CF and also works as a Unicef ambassador.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk