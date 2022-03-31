Met PCSO arrested over video of alleged park sex act
A serving Met police community support officer (PCSO) has been arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency.
A video was circulated online of a man in a PCSO uniform allegedly performing a sex act in a London park, and came to the attention of police on Wednesday.
A PCSO, who works in the Met's Roads and Transport Policing Command (RTPC), remains in custody, the Met confirmed.
RTPC Cdr Kyle Gordon said he was "horrified" and officers were working "to identify the full circumstances".
Cdr Gordon said officers had acted immediately, after the video came to officers' attention just before midnight on Wednesday, and worked throughout the night, making an arrest in the early hours.
Criminal investigation
He said: "I know that everyone will be absolutely shocked by this video. I am absolutely horrified and saddened by incidents such as this.
"As a criminal investigation is now under way, we are limited in what further details we can discuss.
"However, we will keep the public updated at significant stages of the inquiry."
The Met's Directorate of Professional Standards is leading an investigation and a referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
