Rashid Elsafi-Bakkar: Missing 14-year-old boy found
- Published
A teenager who had been missing for 10 days has been found safe and well, police have said.
Fourteen-year-old Rashid Elsafi-Bakkar had been not been seen since leaving his home in Brent, north-west London, on 20 March.
He was found in the early hours of Thursday morning, the Metropolitan Police said.
The force also thanked the public and media for their help during the search for the teenager.
