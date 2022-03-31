Met PC to be charged after man hit by Taser paralysed
A serving Met police constable will be charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) after a man struck by a Taser was left paralysed.
Jordan Walker-Brown fell from a wall after being hit with a Taser device in Haringey, north London, on 4 May 2020.
The 25-year-old was left paralysed from the chest down and has been told by doctors he will never walk again.
The officer, who is not being named, is to be charged "via postal requisition", the Met Police said.
The police constable is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 19 April.
It is understood the officer, who is attached to the Territorial Support Group, has not been named pending an application by their solicitor for their identity to be kept from the public.
The force said the decision to charge followed an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
"The charge relates to an incident on 4 May 2020 in Burgoyne Road, N4, during which a man in his 20s fell over a wall after being Tasered," the Met said in a statement. "The man suffered life changing injuries," it added.
Mr Walker-Brown said the decision to proceed with a prosecution was a "welcome" step.
Mr Walker-Brown's solicitors, Raju Bhatt and Michael Oswald, also said: "This decision is welcome and our client looks forward to the matter being brought before the criminal court without delay and prosecuted with all due rigour."
Ch Supt Simon Crick, responsible for policing in Enfield and Haringey, said: "I am acutely aware of how concerned local people have been about this incident.
"This matter is now subject to criminal proceedings and it's important we allow those proceedings to reach their conclusion."
Police said any potential misconduct matters would be considered pending the outcome of the court proceedings.