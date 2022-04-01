RAF veteran forced out of care home when savings ran out after Merton Council failings
- Published
A WWII veteran with dementia was forced to leave his nursing home during the pandemic after the council failed to part-fund his treatment.
John Lambert overpaid for care between May and December 2020, after Merton Council failed to assess his needs correctly.
The failings left the veteran in arrears and forced him to move into his daughter's flat.
South London's Merton Council has apologised to the family.
But Mr Lambert's daughter, Jane, said the local authority should be "ashamed".
Under current provisions, when residents' assets drop below £23,250, the council begins to contribute to the cost of their care.
Mr Lambert, who served in North Africa during the Second World War with the RAF, moved into private care in 2017 aged 93. He was paying £1,400-a-week in fees, funded by the sale of a family home.
In early 2020, Ms Lambert filled in forms so the council could assess contributions. It was expected he would drop below the £23,250 threshold in May.
But the authority decided to move him to a cheaper care home, despite objections by the family about moving during the pandemic and the care home describing it as "unsettling".
But the council argued that the fees were too high.
Ms Lambert was appalled by Merton Council's reaction, especially as her father was frail and could not walk, describing the eviction notice as "one of the worst days of our lives".
"It's scandalous that at the heart of this is our 96-year-old dad," she said.
"Who never owed a penny in his life and did charity work until he was 90, and was never in debt,"
"Merton should be ashamed."
Broken heart
An advocate provided by the RAF Benevolent Fund supported the family in their dispute with the council.
"It was a nightmare. And I just worry about other families," Ms Lambert added.
"If we had been without our advocate, dad would have just been pushed off into another home and would probably have died from a broken heart."
Mr Lambert eventually had to move into his daughter's flat in Richmond after no longer being able to afford care and was supported by home carers.
But a ruling last summer found Merton Council failed to assess the veteran's needs and ordered a £45,000 refund for the cost of care minus his share, an apology and to pay £400 for time and distress.
Mr Lambert was moved to a nursing hone in Richmond and died last November.
A spokesman for the council said: "The council wishes to apologise again to the Lambert family for errors on its part and any undue stress caused as a result.
"The council accepted the findings and has put in place the agreed actions and recommendations of the ombudsman as a result."