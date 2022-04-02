Newham: Woman in her 80s stabbed to death
A man has been arrested after a woman in her 80s was stabbed to death.
The Met Police said officers, paramedics and an air ambulance were called to an address in Landseer Avenue, Newham, at about 10:00 BST.
The force said a man, aged in his 30s, was "detained nearby a short time later" and taken into police custody.
It added that it was thought the woman and man "were known to each other" and inquiries were ongoing "to establish the circumstances".
The woman's family had been informed and a post-mortem examination would be arranged in due course, the force said.
