Boyfriend regrets circulating student revenge porn video, inquest told
A man has told an inquest that he regrets telling people to circulate a revenge porn video of his girlfriend, who later fell 80ft (24m) to her death.
Damilya Jussipaliyeva was found dead outside her apartment in Paddington, central London, in June 2017.
Westminster Coroner's Court heard the 21-year-old had an on-off relationship with fellow student Alessio Bianchi.
The inquest was told that Mr Bianchi had sent an explicit video to friends "in spite" after she insulted him.
Mr Bianchi, 30, admitted his relationship with Ms Jussipaliyeva, from Kazakhstan, was "toxic" and "not good for either" of them.
The pair, who studied at Regent's University in London, met in 2015 and later formed an "exclusive relationship".
This lasted until March 2017, although Mr Bianchi said there was jealousy on both sides.
'Childish and immature'
Mr Bianchi said on two occasions he had had to call police to try to stop Ms Jussipaliyeva causing serious harm to herself.
In May 2017, Mr Bianchi agreed to help Ms Jussipaliyeva with coursework and it ended with another row, the inquest heard.
The court was told in retaliation Mr Bianchi sent a friend a video of Ms Jussipaliyeva performing a sex act in a phone box, telling him to circulate the clip.
Assistant coroner Bernard Richmond QC asked Mr Bianchi if Ms Jussipaliyeva knew she was being filmed.
"Yes she was aware I was doing it," he replied.
Mr Richmond continued: "At the time was there any permission to share it with anyone?
"No there was no permission to share with anyone," the witness answered.
Mr Bianchi, who was born in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, added: "In hindsight it was childish and immature and I couldn't regret it any more than anything I've ever done.
"We ultimately overcame the revenge porn as a couple, therefore the relationship continued and we had moved on to other issues like ex-boyfriends and ex-girlfriends.
"There were moments of sadness and moments of happiness; we still went out as a couple.
"We were very much in love, it was volatile. Emotions a lot of the time got the better of her."
'Sweet girl'
The court heard days before Ms Jussipaliyeva died, the couple had an argument which left Ms Jussipaliyeva with "some nasty injuries to her neck and face" and that she ended up "in a pond".
Mr Bianchi was later convicted in April 2018 of disclosing private sexual images and films with intent to cause distress and one count of assault by beating of Ms Jussipaliyeva.
Reflecting on their relationship, Mr Bianchi recalled: "She was a sweet girl. We would laugh a lot, we had similar personalities and we were both ambitious people.
"We came from similar backgrounds and it really hurts that it ended in this way and I wish it didn't.
"I was deeply in love with Damilya and I intended to marry Damilya."
The inquest continues.