Soho gas leak leads to evacuations
Parts of Soho in central London have been closed off and shops and buildings have been evacuated due to a gas leak.
The Metropolitan Police said the leak had been discovered on Poland Street and that cordons have been put in place as a safety precaution.
Emergency services and gas engineers are at the scene.
Poland Street - from the junction at Oxford Street and Great Marlborough Street - has been cordoned off.
Berwick Street, Oxford Street and Noel Street have reopened.
BBC London's Ayshea Buksh, who is at the scene, said work was being done to fix the leak and police officers were monitoring the cordons.
