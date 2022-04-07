Liam Dent: Man jailed for murder after dragging victim under car
- Published
A man with a history of using his car as a weapon has been jailed for life with a minimum 30-year term for murdering a pedestrian who was dragged for half a mile down a London road.
Martin Eastwood, 22, from Epsom, drove at 25-year-old Liam Dent in a stolen Ford S-Max after a confrontation outside a Chessington pub in July 2019.
He became caught under the car, which then drove off at up to 32mph (52km/h).
Eastwood was jailed at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.
He had two previous convictions that involved him using his car as a weapon.
Judge Wendy Joseph handed Eastwood concurrent sentences for grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, attempted grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, and robbery.
She also banned him from driving for 10 years upon his release.
During the trial, the court heard Eastwood's friend, Daniel Morris, 22, drove behind Eastwood's car in a Volvo, frantically honking his horn for him to stop.
Jailing Eastwood, Judge Joseph said: "If he did not realise at first someone was dragged under the car he must have realised it almost immediately after."
She noted an expert who had said the presence of a body would have had an effect "equivalent of driving with the handbrake on".
The court heard how by the time Mr Dent became free of the Ford, he was still conscious but suffering from horrific injuries. His family went to the scene, where he was pronounced dead.
Earlier, Liam's mother, Stacey Dent, addressed her son's killer in the dock as she detailed the impact of his death on the family, including his young son.
'So much pain'
She said: "On the night this happened, when I went to my son lying in the road, I could see all his injuries, Martin, I could see he had to be in so much pain from beginning to end.
"I could see immediately despite, the attempts to keep him with us, that he was not going to survive and my heart was completely ripped apart and it remains that way. I cry every single day.
"He was tortured and he was left for dead screaming for help. Why couldn't you have just stopped and spared my son his life?"
After Mr Dent was dragged along the road, a witness told the court they saw a body fall from the first vehicle before the two cars drove off at speed.
Eastwood's previous convictions included driving a stolen vehicle at a cyclist, knocking him to the ground and causing him multiple fractures, in September 2018.
Seven months later, he drove another stolen car at a man, knocking him over and causing abrasions.
Eastwood's friend Morris, of no fixed address, admitted manslaughter before the trial and was jailed for five-and-a-half years for his role in the killing.
Eastwood's girlfriend, Jasmine Robinson, 19, of Epsom, Surrey, was found guilty of assisting an offender and was sentenced to a two-year prison term suspended for two years.
