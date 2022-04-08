Sabina Nessa: Man jailed for murdering London teacher
- Published
A man who drove to London in order to attack a stranger has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 36 years for the murder of primary school teacher Sabina Nessa.
Koci Selamaj, 36, killed Ms Nessa in a park in Kidbrooke, south-east London in September 2021.
CCTV footage captured him striking the 28-year-old over the head until she was unconscious, before carrying her away.
He then strangled her, removed some of her clothes and tried to hide her body.
Selamaj, a garage worker from Eastbourne in East Sussex, travelled to London intending to assault a random woman after he was spurned by his estranged wife, the Old Bailey heard.
Ms Nessa, who taught a year one class at Rushey Green Primary School in Catford, was found nearly 24 hours later near a community centre in the park.
