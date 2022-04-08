Local elections: London abandoned by government, Labour says
Labour has accused the government of "abandoning" London during the cost of living crisis.
Analysis by the party found more than 15% of London of households were in fuel poverty even before energy prices rose by an average of 54% this year.
Labour currently controls 21 of London's 33 boroughs ahead of the council elections on 5 May.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan described the government as "the most anti-London government in recent history".
Speaking at the launch of Labour's local election campaign in London, party leader Sir Keir Starmer said: "Boris Johnson and his government are hopelessly detached from the concerns of ordinary Londoners.
"Whether it is their arrogance over the parties in Downing Street, their meagre response to a rising energy crisis or their indifference to the spiralling cost of living, the Conservatives have run out of ideas."
The cost of living hit a 30-year high at the start of the year.
UK households face increasingly squeezed budgets as energy, fuel and food prices have risen sharply.
'Showbiz parties'
According to government figures, two London boroughs are among the 10 most deprived authorities in England.
Barking and Dagenham and Hackney, both run by Labour, ranked among the lowest on the Index of Multiple Deprivation.
Three further boroughs, Islington, Newham and Tower Hamlets, are among the 32 most deprived areas of England.
A spokesman for the Conservative Party said: "The person Londoners have been abandoned by is their Labour mayor of London, who has hiked his share of London council tax by nearly 9% and shows more interest in turning up to showbiz parties than tackling knife crime.
"Across London, Conservative councils charge less council tax and deliver better local services than Labour - and in Croydon, Labour have bankrupted the council."
Mr Khan also said the government was "levelling down our city and abandoning Londoners just when they need more support".
He added: "Against the backdrop of more than a decade of cuts to local services, Londoners are facing a triple whammy of energy price hikes, tax increases and rising inflation."
Every council seat in London's 32 boroughs is up for election on 5 May.
The Liberal Democrats have been contacted for comment.
