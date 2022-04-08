Tower Bridge: Extinction Rebellion activists cause closure
Two Extinction Rebellion (XR) activists have caused traffic disruption in central London by suspending themselves from Tower Bridge.
The pair used suspension cords to hang from the landmark and unfurl a banner reading "end fossil fuels now". Police have closed the bridge to traffic.
The climate protest group also released red flares.
It comes after eight days of disruption at oil facilities caused by XR and the Just Stop Oil coalition.
Both groups are calling for an end to all new fossil fuel infrastructure as the government reviews its energy security in the wake of the Ukraine war.
An XR statement said: "The action has taken place at the gateway to the City of London - the root source of fossil fuel funding in the UK - and on the eve of the April Rebellion which begins tomorrow at 10am in Hyde Park."
They added: "For this Rebellion in London, there will be a decisive shift in tactics from nonviolent civil disobedience to nonviolent civil resistance tactics, where we will take action together, and be adaptable and agile to the response."
Amy Rugg-Easey, who is taking part in the demonstration, said: "I ask myself why I do these things all the time, and the main thing that drives me is that I have tremendous hope and optimism in humanity's ability to fight the climate crisis - but there are certain people who continue to prevent that for their own profit."
A Met Police spokesman confirmed Tower Bridge had been shut due to a protest at 7.30am and no arrests had been made.
