Dizzee Rascal: Grime artist sentenced for assaulting former fiancee
Grime artist Dizzee Rascal has been handed a one-year restraining order and a 24-week curfew for assaulting his former fiancee.
The rapper, whose real name is Dylan Kwabena Mills, had denied assault by beating.
But the 37-year-old, of Sevenoaks, Kent, was found guilty of attacking Cassandra Jones in Streatham, south London, in June 2021.
In last month's trial the judge said he had been "abusive and aggressive".
The trial at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court heard Mills had assaulted Ms Jones by pressing his forehead against hers and pushing her to the ground during a "chaotic" row.
Electronic tag
The artist behind chart-topping singles Bonkers and Dance Wiv Me, was "frustrated" over custody arrangements and the pair had an argument when he dropped off their daughter at the property.
The couple had two children before they split up in February 2021.
He had accused her of causing injuries to his arm.
District judge Polly Gledhill, sentencing him at London Croydon Magistrates' Court, told him she wanted him to work on how he thinks and behaves as he "lost his temper and used violence".
After reading pre-sentence reports, she told Mills that he had shown "no remorse for this matter" and "you continue to place the blame on Ms Jones - the victim in this case".
He was given a community order with a 24-week curfew and told he must wear an electronic tag.
He was also given a 12-month restraining order after the judge said she was "satisfied" it was a "necessary and proportionate" measure.
