Night Tube services to return to Jubilee line in May
Night Tube services will return to the Jubilee line on 21 May, Transport for London (TfL) has announced.
Trains will run through the night on Fridays and Saturdays, joining the Central and Victoria lines which resumed night services in November.
The Northern and Piccadilly line night services will return in the summer, TfL says.
The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) has not ruled out strike action.
The Night Tube was suspended in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
'Global destination'
Relations between the RMT and TfL have been frosty in recent months.
In March, two days of industrial action over a pensions dispute cost TfL an estimated £13m.
The return of the Night Tube has also been unpopular with the union.
Strike action by the RMT has severely hampered the service since its resumption in November.
In January, the union said its drivers would be striking every Friday and Saturday night for six months, following on from strikes in December.
TfL says that despite the action, both the Victoria and Central lines are running on weekends.
It says the service is vital for London's night-time economy in its resurgence after the pandemic.
Nick Dent, London Underground's director of customer operations, said: "The return of the Night Tube on the Jubilee line, along with the Piccadilly and Northern lines later in the summer, will be a boost to the night-time economy and help our customers travel around London overnight at weekends.
"London is a global destination and we are proud to be doing our part to help people to safely and enjoyably benefit from the best of its world-leading night-time economy."
The RMT says it is investigating whether to prolong its current strike action.
An RMT spokesperson told BBC London: "We have a mandate to extend our current action to defend the work-life balance of our members and our executive will consider the next move."