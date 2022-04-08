London Aquatics Centre to reopen after chlorine leak
- Published
The London Aquatics Centre will reopen after the Easter break - almost a month after a chlorine gas leak caused the east London Olympic venue to shut.
A major incident was declared and about 200 people were evacuated from the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park when the leak happened on 23 March.
About 30 people were taken to hospital with breathing difficulties.
The leak is thought to have been caused by a chemical reaction. Investigations into what took place are continuing.
The pool has been closed since then, although the area of Stratford around the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park has reopened.
In an updated statement, the London Aquatics Centre apologised for any inconvenience caused by the closure.
"We have been advised that the anticipated date for the reopening of the pools will be after the Easter break," it said.
Tess Riley, who was taking her daughter Ruby for a swimming lesson, was at the pool when the venue was evacuated.
She told BBC London she was planning to take legal action against Greenwich Leisure Ltd, the company that operates the London Aquatics Centre.
Newham Council said its environmental health officers were investigating the leak.
