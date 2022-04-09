Sabina Nessa: Victim's sister hits out at Priti Patel
- Published
The sister of a woman who was murdered by a stranger has said Home Secretary Priti Patel is not prioritising tackling violence against women.
Koci Selamaj was jailed for life after attacking Sabina Nessa in a park in south-east London in September 2021.
He repeatedly hit Ms Nessa, a 28-year-old primary school teacher, over the head with a metal traffic triangle and then strangled her.
Her sister Jebina Islam has criticised Ms Patel for "a lack of support".
Ms Patel had tweeted: "Sabina Nessa lost her life due to the harrowing and callous actions of a man who's rightly now behind bars.
"While I can't possibly know how Sabina's family and friends are feeling, I hope today's sentence brings them a small comfort, knowing this evil monster has faced justice.
"As Home Secretary, tackling violence against women and girls is central to my Beating Crime Plan and I am doing everything in my power to target perpetrators, protect the public and make our streets safer for everyone".
Ms Islam responded by saying: "You don't know what we as a family are going through and to be honest you haven't even bothered to ask since the death of my sister.
"Lack of support from yourself and Boris Johnson just shows how 'important' it is to tackle male violence to you guys".
The Home Office said it would not comment.
Selamaj was jailed at the Old Bailey for a minimum term of 36 years.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk