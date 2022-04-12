Ranjith Kankanamalage: Man denies cemetery fatal hammer attack
A man has denied killing a man in a hammer attack in an east London cemetery.
Ranjith Kankanamalage, 51, was found with fatal head injuries in Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park on 15 August.
Erik Feld, 36, of Tredegar Road, Tower Hamlets, appeared at the Old Bailey via video-link where he pleaded not guilty to murder.
Mr Feld was remanded in custody and a trial date was set for 6 March 2023.
A further case management hearing will also take place on 15 July.
