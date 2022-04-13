Wayne Couzens requests jury trial for indecent exposure charges
Sarah Everard's killer Wayne Couzens has requested a trial by jury after appearing in court charged with four counts of indecent exposure.
The 49-year-old is accused of exposing himself four times in Swanley, Kent, in January and February 2021, when he was a serving Met Police officer.
The defendant appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court where he gave no indication of a plea but requested a crown court trial with jurors.
He is due at the Old Bailey on 11 May.
The defendant, with a shaven head, beard and a moustache parted and turned up at both ends, sat occasionally blinking and spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.
The charges state he allegedly "intentionally exposed his genitals intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm and distress".
Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring said the alleged offences could be tried at a magistrates' court "but as is your right, you have elected crown court trial" with a jury.
