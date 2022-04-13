Time Out magazine to be axed in London from June
- Published
Time Out will stop publishing its London magazine print edition after 54 years of content.
It has become the latest in a long line of media outlets to abandon their physical print presence, and will focus on digital-only from the end of June.
The magazine originally cost £3.25 to buy but, in 2012, Time Out switched to being a free publication.
A Time Out spokesperson said it was in consultation with print staff about potential job losses.
The magazine began life in 1968, peaked in the late 1990s, but has seen numbers dwindling since changes to the publishing business as a whole.
'Time In'
During the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, Time Out ceased printing its physical magazine when commuter numbers reduced significantly and the service and hospitality sectors froze.
It temporarily rebranded its digital offering as "Time In" and returned to print magazine form in London, Barcelona and Madrid in August 2020.
Time Out Group CEO Chris Ohlund said: "Time Out needs to make sure it's creating the right content, on the right channels and platforms where our consumers are now.
"The Time Out London magazine remains a big success, but we're currently seeing the most exciting growth, engagement and innovation on our digital channels."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk