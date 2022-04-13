Extinction Rebellion goes door-knocking for new recruits
- Published
Extinction Rebellion climate change activists have been door-knocking across London to attract new members.
The group says it is carrying out three days of "deep-canvassing", approaching people in their homes to "listen to their concerns" about climate change.
Residents are being invited to local talks, to learn about the campaign and how to get involved.
Extinction Rebellion (XR) says the "outreach" exercises are part of a "week of action" in the capital.
XR says despite polls suggesting a high level of concern about climate change, "rarely do people have the opportunity to share their thoughts and fears about the world".
A spokesperson said: "We want to hear different people's perspectives and views, and help them find a community of people who are worried about the climate crisis in their area."
XR says it is committing three days this week to try to engage "ordinary" people. It says activists from across the UK have travelled to London where they have been partnered with local XR members.
On Tuesday, several activists travelled from Cumbria to knock on doors in the Old Street area of east London.
One resident who was approached by XR said: "There is nothing I can truly do about it (climate change), because I have no power."
Another local told BBC London he did not agree with the group's methods, which often involve causing disruption.
"People can't afford to eat and they can't afford to go to work because the price of fuel is too high. And then they're stopped actually going to work by protests," he said.
On Wednesday, XR said some activists protested at oil giant Shell's London headquarters.
Some members dressed as Shell staff to access the building, XR said, and glued themselves to a reception desk.
The BBC understands a number of arrests have been made.
The action follows a protest on Tuesday during which XR campaigners closed the entrances to the Lloyd's of London insurance marketplace.