Wormwood Scrubs rape: Man arrested after police appeal
Police who were appealing for help to find a man after a woman was raped in west London have made an arrest.
A woman got into a car on Upper Street, Islington, on 7 April and was then driven to Wormwood Scrubs where she was attacked.
The Met said a 36-year-old man had attended a police station in north London on Tuesday and was arrested on suspicion of rape.
"He remains in custody at this time," the force added.
