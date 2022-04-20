Cooking oil spillage causes chaos on M25
A cooking oil spillage on the northern part of the M25 motorway has caused huge queues for nearly 24 hours.
The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to reports of a lorry crash on the motorway in Enfield, north London, at 11:15 BST on Tuesday.
National Highways warned part of the road was still closed at 08:00 Wednesday.
No-one was injured in the incident, but miles of stationary traffic have been captured on camera by commuters.
The Met warned motorists to avoid the area.
National Highways said the crash involved a HGV and a van and advised that the M25 remains closed between Junctions 23 and 25.
It added: "Traffic officers and contractors remain on scene and are working to clear a large spillage of cooking oil from the carriageway.
"The road is likely to remain closed throughout the morning due to the complex nature of the clean-up."
National Highways diversion advice
- Follow the hollow triangle
- From the M25 Junction 23 exit slip to roundabout and take the 5th exit on to A1 towards London
- Follow the A1 towards Central London through Stirling Corner, Apex Corner and Mill Hill Circus to Fiveways Corner
- Bear left on to A1 to Henlys Corner. At Henlys Corner, bear left and continue on to the A406 North Circular Road towards Wood Green
- Follow the A406 North Circular Road towards Enfield and at Great Cambridge Junction take the exit slip to roundabout
- Take the 1st exit on to the A10 towards Hertford
- Follow the A10 towards Hertford and re-join M25 at Junction 25
