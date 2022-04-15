Wembley: Murder appeal as man dies three months after attack
- Published
A man punched in the head while on a night out with friends in December has died, prompting a murder investigation.
Petru-Sorin Doleanu, 41, became unwell after the attack on 17 December about 21:00 GMT in St John's Road, Wembley.
He spent three months in hospital with a significant brain injury before he died on 29 March.
The Met have released an image of a man they wish to speak to in relation to the assault.
Officers had been alerted to the attack after being contacted by the London Ambulance Service on 18 December.
Mr Doleanu's friends told paramedics he had been punched in the head the night before.
The force said Mr Doleanu and two friends were approached by an unknown man, a fight broke out and Mr Doleanu was assaulted.
Det Insp Jack Stilwell, said: "The past few months have been extremely challenging for Petru-Sorin's family and friends. While it has been clear for some time that his injuries were extensive, his death has understandably been very difficult for them to come to terms with."