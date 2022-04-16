Extinction Rebellion: Olympians join activists in oil tanker protest
- Published
Related Topics
Climate change activists including two Olympians have climbed on top of an oil tanker in a protest against the use of fossil fuels.
Extinction Rebellion protesters have surrounded the Shell tanker on Bayswater Road in London.
Gold medal-winning canoeist Etienne Stott said he wanted to "disrupt the toxic fossil fuel industry".
The group said "highly disruptive" action would end a run of 10 days of protests.
Olympic sailor Laura Baldwin and Mr Stott have glued themselves to the tanker, Extinction Rebellion said.
On Friday protesters blocked four of London's busiest bridges and blocked entrances to major insurance marketplace Lloyd's of London earlier this week.