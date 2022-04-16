Yvonne Fletcher: Friend vows to bring private prosecution
- Published
A former police officer has vowed to bring a private prosecution over the shooting death of PC Yvonne Fletcher.
PC Fletcher, 25, was killed outside the Libyan Embassy on 17 April 1984 during a protest by anti-Gaddafi activists.
Her friend John Murray, 66, won a civil claim against ex-Gaddafi aide Saleh Ibrahim Mabrouk where he was found jointly liable for her shooting.
Speaking to mark 38 years since her death, Mr Murray said he would not stop "until Yvonne gets justice".
Mr Mabrouk was arrested in 2015 in connection with PC Fletcher's death but he was later released without charge after the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said no prosecution was possible due to evidence being withheld on the grounds of national security.
In November 2021, Mr Murray won a civil claim against Mr Mabrouk as part of his decades-long attempt to find justice for his dead friend.
A High Court judge found Mr Mabrouk, who denied any wrongdoing, was jointly liable for her shooting, although he was not alleged to have been the gunman.
Speaking before a service at Ms Fletcher's memorial stone in St James's Square, Westminster, on Saturday, Mr Murray vowed he would not stop until Mr Mabrouk had been convicted of her murder.
He said: "We are here today to commemorate her life and her service that she has given to her country and to support the ongoing legal representations that we are making.
"We'll make our voice heard."
Mr Murray, who held Ms Fletcher as she died, added: "Yvonne would have been 65 next year and I'm 66, we would have grown old together if I can put it like that.
"I do miss her, we will never forget her and she should never be forgotten."
He said that he is raising funds to seek a private criminal prosecution of Mr Mabrouk, who is no longer living in the UK.
The memorial service for PC Fletcher was attended by former and present police officers as well as members of the London Ambulance Service, including Paul Denham, who drove Ms Fletcher to hospital on the day she was shot.
Around 100 people gathered by Ms Fletcher's memorial stone on the northeast corner of the square and watched a procession led by a bagpipe player.