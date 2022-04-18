Man arrested after incident near Buckingham Palace
A man has been arrested after an incident at Horse Guards in London.
There were no reports of any injuries and there is no known risk to the public, the Met Police said.
Officers from the Met Police and Ministry of Defence Police attended the incident earlier. A 29-year-old man has been arrested and is in custody.
Horse Guards is the ceremonial parade ground in St James's Park and is the official entrance to St James's and Buckingham Palace.
