New Cross: Second boy faces murder charge after park death
- Published
A second 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a 16-year-old boy suffered fatal stab wounds in a south-east London park.
Teon Campbell-Pitter was found fatally injured by police in Fordham Park, New Cross, Lewisham, on 13 April.
The second charged boy, who cannot be identified because of his age, was arrested on Monday and is set to appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court later.
The other 15-year-old boy appeared in court on Monday charged with murder.
He was also charged with possession of a bladed article and was remanded into custody to appear at the Old Bailey on 21 April.
Teon is the third teenager to suffer fatal stab wounds in London this year.
