Plaistow: Murder inquiry after man, 20, stabbed in own home
- Published
A 20-year-old man has been found stabbed to death in his own home in east London in what detectives called a "brutal" attack.
The man was found by police at the property in Hudson Close, Plaistow, on Tuesday afternoon.
Someone had forced their way into the victim's home and repeatedly stabbed him, detectives said. The man's family has been informed.
Detectives said they had begun a murder inquiry but no arrests had been made.
Det Ch Insp Kelly Allen said a suspect left the scene on foot to Park Grove, and from there went towards Chad Green.
She added: "The suspect was a black male, dressed in all black clothing.
"The attack was brutal, targeted and has devastated a family. I urge anyone who saw anything suspicious around the time of the murder to get in touch."
'Should have been safe'
Det Ch Supt Richard Tucker appealed for people in the Plaistow area to check dash-cam footage for anything suspicious.
"I am deeply saddened to learn that another young life has been needlessly taken by violence in east London," he said.
"A young man's life has been ended in his own home, where he should have been safe.
"His family is now struggling to come to terms with their loss and my thoughts are with them today."
The Met Police said the family was being supported by officers.
